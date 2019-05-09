Macon County jury convicts man in murder of Hartsville woman

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Macon County jury convicted a man of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder last Friday.

Keithandre Murray, 24, was found guilty of the shooting deaths of Hartsville native Alisha Mondoni, 32, and James Turner, 44, at a residence on New Harmony Road in Macon County on Feb. 11, 2017.

A trial date has not been set for the other co-defendant, Rodney Garrett.

The two victims were discovered in a car over two years ago, at the New Harmony Road residence by a neighbor who called 911. Officers from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the TBI was also called in to assist with the investigation.

The investigation eventually led to the arrests of Murray and Garrett. The two suspects were each indicted by the Macon County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder-premeditated, criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and felony murder.

The Macon County Chronicle reported that according to Assistant District Attorney General Javin Cripps, the state dismissed the aggravated robbery and felony murder charges before the trial started and went forward with the premeditated murder charges.

The guilty verdict came after a weeklong trial that began on April 29.

Testimony during the trial reportedly showed that Murray had previously lived with Turner, but that Murray didn’t know Mondoni.

The Chronicle reported that the jury deliberated for three hours before returning the guilty verdict to presiding Judge Brody Kane. Murray is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

