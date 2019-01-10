Portable meth lab discovered, dismantled in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A portable methamphetamine lab was discovered Wednesday afternoon in Trousdale County, according to Sheriff Ray Russell.

Russell told The Vidette a caller reported an abandoned suitcase in a field behind Foodland. Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron responded and discovered the suitcase held ingredients and other items needed to make meth.

The Drug Task Force was called in to dismantle the lab and dispose of the items, Russell said.

“No arrests have been made; it looks like it’s been there for a little while, maybe a month or so,” Russell said.

Russell said his office believes it knows who owned the suitcase, but that the individual in question was no longer in Trousdale County and may have left the state altogether.

“He’s one of the homeless ones… we’re going to continue to investigate,” Russell said.

Russell said this was the first meth lab discovered in Trousdale County in “a couple of years.”

Russell also said deputies had located and recovered a stolen skid loader out of Davidson County, with an estimated value of around $30,000.

