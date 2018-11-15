Second arrest made in escape from Trousdale County Jail

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A second Hartsville resident has been indicted by the grand jury on charges related to the escape of an inmate from the Trousdale County Jail.

Leslie Brooke Barksdale, 22, of Hartsville, was indicted on charges of introducing/possessing contraband in a penal institute, conspiracy to escape and criminal responsibility for escape. She was arrested by Trousdale County deputies on Nov. 9.

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell told The Vidette Barksdale admitted to planting drugs at night under the fence to the jail’s recreation area. Russell also said there was video evidence of the offense.

Barksdale is also accused of assisting in the Aug. 2 escape of Charles Groves from the county jail by harboring him afterward. Groves was later recaptured in Bowling Green, Ky., and remains in jail there on unrelated charges.

Russell told The Vidette Barksdale was reportedly with Groves in Kentucky when he was recaptured.

Last month, the grand jury indicted Marvin Isaac Minor Jr., 29, of Hartsville, on charges related to the escape.

Barksdale was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on $35,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Jan. 22.

