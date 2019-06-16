TBI investigating inmate death at Trousdale Turner prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was investigating after the Saturday death of an inmate at Hartsville’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

The TBI identified the inmate Sunday morning as Ernest Edward Hill, 42. The cause of death was not immediately available.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement:

“Trousdale Turner Correctional Center remains on partial lockdown status following an inmate-on-inmate altercation that resulted in one inmate losing his life.

On Saturday, June 15 at approximately 3 pm CDT, while conducting formal count, an inmate was found unconscious on the floor of his cell. A medical emergency was called and unit staff initiated life-saving measures until medical staff arrived. EMS was called to the facility and the inmate was transported to an outside hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 4 pm CDT.

Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Corrections were immediately notified and facility staff are cooperating fully with the investigation. The unit remains on lockdown status while the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance investigates the incident.”

The TBI issued the following statement:

“At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, the TBI is investigating the death of an inmate inside the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility in Hartsville. According to preliminary information, the incident happened this afternoon inside a prison cell involving two inmates. No correctional officers were injured or involved.”

