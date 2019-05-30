TBI releases 2018 statewide crime report

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2018 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report, which details the volume and nature of criminal activities across the state.

In Trousdale County, the number of reported offenses dropped from 585 in 2017 to 490 in 2018, a 16.2 percent decrease. Total arrests dropped from 595 to 470, a 21 percent reduction.

The most common arrest was for simple assault, with 92 such arrests. The next highest listed charge was theft-all other larceny, with 64 arrests.

The percentage of cases cleared also dropped, however, from 43.42 percent to 38.98 percent.

The number of reported burglaries also increased locally, nearly doubling from 25 arrests to 49 in 2018. Motor vehicle theft also increased, from 10 such arrests in 2017 to 16 last year.

The report utilizes data submitted to the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the findings in this year’s report:

Overall, the number of reported instances of the most serious crimes decreased statewide by 3.6 percent from 2017.

Reported cases of murder decreased 8.0 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The number of reported rapes decreased 4.7 percent in the same time period.

Juvenile arrestees made up 8.1 percent of those arrested for the most serious offenses. Simple Assault made up the most arrests among juveniles, at 25.7 percent, followed by Drug/Narcotic Violations, at 17.6 percent in 2018.

Reported instances of offenses flagged as domestic violence decreased 6.0 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The number of reported methamphetamine-related offenses continued to increase, from 13,483 in 2017 to 15,899 in 2018.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the national and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch in a press statement. “We hope this year’s report continues to shape the conversation about how best to make Tennessee and even better – and even safer – place to live.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports