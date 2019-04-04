Tri-County alerts customers of scam phone calls

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tri-County Electric members have reported receiving phone calls stating they have an unpaid bill and power will be disconnected if no payment is made within 45 minutes. They are directing customers to call 1-800-508-4310 to make the payment.

Unfortunately, some of the scammers have become sophisticated enough that Tri-County Electric will sometimes show up on your Caller ID.

No one from Tri-County Electric will ever contact you asking for payment or for any personal information and we recommend that you contact your local law enforcement agency regarding any solicitation requesting personal information.

Please be aware and alert regarding potential scams. It is ALWAYS better to be safe than sorry! Tri-County Electric, “owned and operated by those we serve.”