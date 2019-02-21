Trial date set for accused killer of Hartsville woman

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A trial date has been set in Lafayette for one of two men accused in the 2017 killing of a Hartsville woman.

According to the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Keithandre Trevon Murray, 24, is set to go to trial the week of April 29. A hearing on any pretrial motions is scheduled for March 1, according to a report in the Macon County Chronicle.

Murray, along with Rodney Garrett, 31, is facing two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and two counts of felony murder.

The two are accused of killing Alisha Mondoni, 32, and James Turner, 44, who were discovered in a car by a neighbor at a New Harmony Road residence in Macon County on Feb. 11, 2017.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the Macon County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Murray was captured in Louisiana 11 days after the alleged crimes after being added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. Garrett was also taken into custody in Nashville in February 2017.

Both Murray and Garrett were indicted by the Macon County Grand Jury in May 2017.

No trial date has been set for Garrett. If convicted, Murray could receive a life sentence.

