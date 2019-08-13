Trousdale County deputies arrest suspect after two-day manhunt

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department deputies captured a man wanted on multiple charges Tuesday afternoon after a two-day manhunt.

Derrick Paul Hankins, 32, of Linden, was captured around 1 p.m. after being located in a barn on Puryears Bend Road.

Authorities began searching for Hankins in the area of the Highway 141 river bridge near River Road on Monday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page that described him as a vehicle theft suspect. A female suspect was taken into custody at the time but was not immediately identified.

Helicopters from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were used in the search Monday, as well as K-9 units from Sumner and Macon counties. The suspect was thought to be hiding in a cornfield at one point Monday afternoon but was not located. He was spotted again around 6 p.m. Monday evening but again eluded capture.

On Tuesday, the search resumed with assistance from THP, Gallatin PD, the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hankins is wanted in Perry County on charges of failure to pay child support, probation violation, aggravated burglary, theft of property between $1,000-$2,500, vandalism and theft. He is also wanted on charges of theft of property and vandalism in Lewis County and for probation violation in Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Ray Russell was not immediately available for comment on what charges Hankins may face in Trousdale County. Hankins was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

