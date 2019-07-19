Trousdale County traffic stop leads to meth seizure

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A traffic stop earlier this month led to the seizure of two kilos of methamphetamine and the arrest of two individuals.

Travis Garrett Warner, 34, of Lafayette, and Taylor Joy Creamer-Grant, 20, of Lafayette, were arrested on July 9 following a traffic stop in Trousdale County.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by The Vidette, agents with the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force received credible information that Warner was returning from Atlanta after taking a large amount of money with him.

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop of Warner for window tinting, according to the affidavit. The vehicle was searched and the drugs were discovered. DTF reported via its Facebook page that the meth had an estimated street value of $200,000.

Warner and Creamer-Grant were booked into the Trousdale County Jail and charged with felony possession of drugs. At press time, both remained in jail. Warner’s bond was set at $400,000, while Creamer-Grant’s bond was set at $50,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Sept. 13.

