Trousdale deputies assist investigation in Macon arrest

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County deputies were called out Friday evening to assist with investigation into an alleged domestic incident in Macon County.

Brian L. Orrs, 43, was arrested by Macon County deputies on six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, one count of use of a firearm while intoxicated, indecent exposure, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette, Macon County deputies responded to a call of shots fired in a residence on New Harmony Road, just north of the Macon-Trousdale line. Upon arriving, Orrs allegedly began yelling profanities at officers. After an hour and a half of communications, Orrs allegedly stepped outside with his pants down and waving his private parts at deputies.

Orrs was reportedly tased by deputies and then taken into custody.

The affidavit states that Orrs was inside his home with his son, pregnant girlfriend and three grandchildren. Orrs allegedly shot a Ruger pistol into his bedroom floor while intoxicated.

The son reportedly took the pistol after a struggle with Orrs, who works as a corrections officer at CoreCivic’s Hartsville prison. Marijuana pipes and scales, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun, were allegedly discovered inside the residence as well.

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell told The Vidette Trousdale deputies were requested to assist with interviewing witnesses.

Orrs was booked into the Macon County Jail on $73,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on March 6.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]