Trousdale elementary teacher arrested, charged with child abuse

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A preschool teacher at Trousdale County Elementary School has been suspended without pay following her arrest on a charge of child abuse.

Carla Annette Haynes, 54, of Hartsville, was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to the arrest affidavit, Haynes reportedly pushed the child from a kneeling position onto their back, then grabbed the child’s feet and dragged the victim from the hallway into a classroom.

The school’s resource officer witnessed the incident while watching security footage and reported it to the assistant principal. The child’s parent took out a warrant and Haynes was arrested.

Haynes has eight years experience with the Trousdale County school system according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, who issued the following statement:

“Ms. Haynes was suspended indefinitely without pay on Friday, April 26 when it was reported by the school that she inappropriately used physical force when disciplining one of her students. Our investigation is still ongoing and the employee disciplinary determination is still contingent on the results of that complete and through investigation.”

Haynes was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and released on $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on June 14.

