Trousdale teenager indicted on rape charge

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Trousdale County teenager has been indicted by the grand jury on one charge of rape.

Austin Taylor Demonbreun, 18, of Castalian Springs, was arrested on June 20 after the indictment.

The indictment alleges that Demonbreun “on May 11, 2018… did unlawfully and intentionally engage in unlawful sexual penetration without the consent of…” the victim.

The Vidette does not reveal the names of alleged sexual assault victims.

Demonbreun was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 15 in court.

