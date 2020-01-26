Trousdale Turner inmate dies as result of assault

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center died Saturday afternoon as the result of an assault by another inmate.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement Saturday evening:

“Trousdale Turner Correctional Center remains on lockdown status Saturday evening following an inmate-on-inmate altercation that resulted in one inmate losing his life.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. CST Saturday, January 25, inmate Frank Lundy (#522210) was found injured at the entrance to the housing unit. A medical emergency was called and unit staff administered first aid until medical staff arrived. EMS was called to the facility and Lundy was transported to an outside hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:30 p.m. CST.

Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) were immediately notified and the Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC), with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), is investigating the incident. The alleged attacker has been identified and is being transferred to TDOC custody where he will be held in restricted housing.

In deference to our government partner, other inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to the TDOC Communications Division at [email protected]”

Sources told The Vidette the inmate was stabbed in the neck, resulting in a fatal injury. The name of the inmate being held was not immediately made available.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]