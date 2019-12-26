Trousdale Turner takes steps to keep contraband out

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

CoreCivic’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was taking extra steps to keep contraband out of its Hartsville facility by constructing a new interior fence.

Social media reports last week stated that inmates reportedly cut a section of wire at the facility to retrieve packages of contraband tossed over the fence.

When contacted by The Vidette for comment, spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement:

“TTCC is constructing an interior control fence in a specific location (known for contraband being tossed into the facility) to help prevent the inmate population from accessing the area. Last week, an inmate was found in this area attempting to unravel the fence (with his hands.) He was unsuccessful and the contraband was confiscated by TTCC staff.”

Gilchrist further stated that the control fence was completed over the weekend.

Visitors to the prison are routinely searched and the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office also patrols around the prison

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]