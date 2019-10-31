Two employees at Hartsville prison arrested, charged

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two employees at Hartsville’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center have been arrested and charged in separate incidents at the CoreCivic-owned prison.

On Oct. 18, Norma Leticia Zambrano, 50, of Westmoreland, was arrested and charged with introduction of contraband, communications device and drugs into a penal institute.

On Oct. 26, Terrilyn Lashunda Malone, 42, of Clarksdale, Miss., was arrested and charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

