Two Smith County teens arrested after car chase in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A car chase late Sunday evening led deputies to charge two suspects from Smith County with several offenses.

Anthony James Satalino, 18, of Riddleton, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, evading arrest and evading arrest by motor vehicle. An unidentified teen was also arrested on suspicion of similar charges. Deputies didn’t release the teen’s name due to his age.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Trousdale County deputy tried to stop the car as it went east on Highway 25. The car initially stopped and then took off again before it stopped at the intersection of Planters Street and Andrews Avenue.

Both suspects apparently got out of the car and ran, but the driver continued on Andrews Avenue before the car stopped. The driver apparently told sheriff’s deputies one of the passengers held a gun to her head and told her not to stop.

Just after midnight, the two suspects were reportedly seen walking along Highway 25 near Goose Creek, where deputies arrested them.

Satalino was booked in at the Trousdale County Jail on $17,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in General Sessions Court.

