Two women charged with smuggling items into CoreCivic prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two women were arrested in separate incidents last week at Hartsville’s CoreCivic prison and charged with attempting to introduce contraband into the facility.

On July 28, Kathy Darlene Johnson, 41, of Portland, was arrested by Trousdale County deputies after allegedly being spotted on video passing an object to a prisoner she was visiting.

According to the arrest affidavit, staff at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center located the object, which was determined to be bags of heroin wrapped in electrical tape. There were reportedly 58 grams of heroin in the package.

Johnson was charged with introduction of Schedule I drugs into a penal facility, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $14,500 bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Aug. 23.

On July 24, Barbara Carter Green, 56, of Granville, was arrested and charged with introducing a phone into a penal facility and introducing drugs into a penal facility.

Green, who was employed at the prison, was taken into custody by officials of the Tennessee Department of Corrections and details of the charges were not immediately available.

CoreCivic spokesman Brandon Bissell issued the following statement:

“On Wednesday, July 24, Correctional Officer Barbara Green was arrested for introduction of contraband into Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The incident was immediately reported to Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and the arrested individual’s employment has been terminated.

“CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities and our actions in this matter reflect that.”

Green was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and released on $3,000 bond. She is also scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Aug. 23.

