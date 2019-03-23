Westmoreland man charged after report of gunshot at local bar

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Westmoreland man was arrested and faces charges after an alleged altercation earlier this month outside Keller’s Bar last month.

Casey Wayne Looper, 35, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to the arrest affidavit, Looper and another man got into a physical altercation inside the bar and then moved into the parking lot.

Looper allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it in the victim’s direction, then allegedly fired a shot into the ground.

A third man reportedly told deputies he walked outside to see what was happening and heard a gunshot. He reportedly saw Looper with a gun pointed in his direction and told deputies he was in fear of serious bodily injury.

Looper was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on March 8 and released on $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on April 26.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.