Woman charged with bringing drugs into Hartsville prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County deputies arrested a woman Sunday afternoon at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center and charged her with delivering contraband into the facility.

Patricia Ann Thornton, 43, of Maynardville, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and introducing contraband into a penal facility.

According to the arrest affidavit, CoreCivic officials called the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department for assistance with Thornton, who was visiting her boyfriend who is an inmate at TTCC.

Thornton reportedly admitted to bringing in marijuana under her clothes and handing the drugs off to her boyfriend during visitation.

CoreCivic employees reportedly searched the inmate and found 1.35 ounces of marijuana on him.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement:

“When the inmate was caught with contraband during a routine search following visitation, it was immediately reported to local law enforcement (Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office) and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction. Facility staff took custody of the contraband and the inmate’s visitor was arrested. CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities and our actions in this matter reflect that.”

Thronton was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $6,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on July 12.

