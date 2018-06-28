/script>

2018 Hartsville Fourth of July Parade Lineup

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

2018 Hartsville Fourth of July Parade Lineup

1. Sheriff Ray Russell

2. Color Guard

3. Bob Corlew

4-5. Trousdale County Veterans

6. State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver

7-8. Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets

9. Trousdale County Senior Center

10. Trousdale County Litter Program

11. County Mayor Carroll Carman

12-13. Donald Lock 4-wheelers

14. Candace Hall, candidate for Register of Deeds

15. Harry McCarl

16. Stephen Chambers, candidate for Trousdale County Mayor

17-18. Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center

19-20. Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce

21-32. Hartsville/Trousdale Volunteer Fire Department

33. Leah Verville, Register of Deeds

34-35. Foodland

36. Al Menah Shriners

37-39. Trousdale County Reading Program

40-55. Seed Morton and Classic Cars

56. Ashton Scott, 2018 Fair Princess

57. Coralie Kyle Blair, Little Miss Sweetheart

58. Olivia Tilman, Miss Tiny Spring/Little Miss Tiny Tot

59-61. Lilyana Hays and horses

62. Trousdale County EMA