2018 Hartsville Fourth of July Parade Lineup
1. Sheriff Ray Russell
2. Color Guard
3. Bob Corlew
4-5. Trousdale County Veterans
6. State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver
7-8. Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets
9. Trousdale County Senior Center
10. Trousdale County Litter Program
11. County Mayor Carroll Carman
12-13. Donald Lock 4-wheelers
14. Candace Hall, candidate for Register of Deeds
15. Harry McCarl
16. Stephen Chambers, candidate for Trousdale County Mayor
17-18. Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center
19-20. Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce
21-32. Hartsville/Trousdale Volunteer Fire Department
33. Leah Verville, Register of Deeds
34-35. Foodland
36. Al Menah Shriners
37-39. Trousdale County Reading Program
40-55. Seed Morton and Classic Cars
56. Ashton Scott, 2018 Fair Princess
57. Coralie Kyle Blair, Little Miss Sweetheart
58. Olivia Tilman, Miss Tiny Spring/Little Miss Tiny Tot
59-61. Lilyana Hays and horses
62. Trousdale County EMA