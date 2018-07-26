2018 Trousdale County Fair will mix old traditions, new events

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Fair will celebrate its recognition as Class A State Champion Fair during the 2018 event.

The 63rd annual Fair will be held from Thursday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 4 at Trousdale County High School.

“We do have some new things with the Fashion Show, Purse Auction and Cake Walk,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood. “I think those three things are allowing us to diversify even further.”

The 2018 Trousdale County Fair will feature a mix of old favorites and newer events. Returning events include Family Feud, the children’s LEGO contest, the children/youth beauty pageants and the Tea with the Queen tea party.

The car show to benefit the Backpack Program will be held for the second straight year. Seed Morton, who helps organize the show, said the initial car show at last year’s fair raised $3,400 and hopes are that the event will be even bigger this year.

Also returning this year is a cash giveaway of $1,000 to be awarded in amounts from $100 to $200 over Friday and Saturday. Rules for the giveaway for available in the Fair catalog or in the tabloid insert in this week’s Vidette.

New events this year are a Fashion Show and Purse Auction, the Christmas For Kids Cake Walk and a concert by the Bottom Line Band, a group based out of Carthage that has performed across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky for 25 years. They perform regularly at Keller’s Bar & Grill.

“We’re excited about the Saturday night concert and dance,” Atwood said. “We hope that’s going to be something everybody likes.”

Also new this year is a traveling exhibit that will be on display recognizing Tennessee veterans who have lost their lives in service to their country.

“We encourage everyone to come out and view that exhibit,” Atwood said.

There are also expected to be more food options than in previous years.

The fair will begin with the annual Century Farms Banquet on Friday, July 27. The banquet is an invitation-only event, and a local individual with long ties to the fair will be recognized.

Exhibits will be accepted from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2 at the high school’s Ag Pavilion. Exhibits may also be entered on Friday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Children’s exhibits will include categories such as field crops, garden crops and home cookery. Adult categories include canning, gardening and arts and crafts.

In a slight change, most exhibits will be displayed in the high school gym this year.

“There will be one big room with a whole lot of entries, and most Ag entries will be in their usual spot,” Atwood said. “I think people will enjoy having more room in the hall and they’ll have a better chance to view what’s being exhibited.”

The Fair welcomes entries from all ages, with a junior category for ages 4-third grade, youth exhibits for grades 4-12 and adult entries. Youth exhibitors must be a member of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, and adult exhibitors must be a resident of Trousdale County or a member of a Trousdale County agricultural organization.

“A lot of people still don’t realize that the Fair has entries for adults, and that there are a lot more things than just the youth fair,” Atwood said. “We’re also hoping the summer was better for a growing season than it has been, so hopefully we’ll have a lot of entries in the agricultural section to display.”

A complete list of categories and rules for each entry can be found online at TrousdaleCountyFair.com. Fair catalogs are available to the public at the UT Extension Office on Broadway.

The Sheep Show will be held Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the Ag Pavilion. Friday afternoon will feature the LEGO contest and Tea with the Queen, with the Cattle Show and Family Feud planned for Friday night.

All money raised from Family Feud is donated to charities chosen by the competing teams. The entry fee is $20 per team. To sign up for Family Feud, email contact@trousdalecountyfair.com.

Saturday will begin with the annual pancake breakfast held by the Lions Club from 7-9 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

“That’s a good addition,” Atwood said. “It helps the Lions Club and it gets people to our site.”

Children’s activities on Saturday will include carnival games, Olympic-style games, the Kiddie Tractor Pull and much more.

The chicken show and sale will also be held Saturday morning at the Ag Pavilion.

Saturday also includes with the Children/Youth Beauty Pageant at noon in the Eleanor Ford Theater. Children from birth through fifth grade can enter the pageant.

Admission to the Fair is free, although some individual events such as Family Feud and the Beauty Pageant will have admission costs. Children will also need to purchase tickets for games and rides.

“There will be a lot going on!” Atwood said. “We want to be everybody’s fair.”

For more information, visit TrousdaleCountyFair.com or check out the Trousdale County Fair’s page on Facebook.

