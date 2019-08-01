64th Trousdale County Fair to be held Aug. 8-10

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Fair is preparing for its 64th annual event, which will be held from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 10 at the high school.

The 2019 Trousdale County Fair will feature many of its traditional events and ones that have become popular in recent years, including Family Feud, the children’s LEGO contest, the children/youth beauty pageants and the Tea with the Queen tea party.

“We’re really excited about this year’s fair,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood. “Our main focus is to promote agriculture in Trousdale County, but also to showcase the traditions that have made our county what it is.

“We hope that our community will come out and support us. We try to have something for everyone to do. It is so much more than what is used to be – a youth fair – but we try not to forget our roots.”

Emily Pennington, the Tennessee 2019 Fairest of the Fair winner from Warren County, will participate in the Tea with the Queen event on Friday, Aug. 9.

“We’re excited to have her this year,” Atwood said.

The car show to benefit the Backpack Program will be held for the fourth straight year. Bryan King of the Hartsville Rotary Club has taken a lead role in organizing the car show, which is expected to be the largest ever. Nearly 100 entries were in last year’s show but the 2019 version could dwarf those numbers.

Also returning this year is a cash giveaway of $500 to be awarded in amounts from $100 to $250 over Friday and Saturday. Rules for the giveaway are available in the Fair catalog or in the tabloid insert in this week’s Vidette.

The annual Christmas For Kids cake walk will also be a part of the fair again this year. The cake walk will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. in the auditorium at TCHS.

“We thought moving inside would help boost attendance since folks won’t have to be out in the heat,” said Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “Having the cake walk as pat of the fair last year really helped boost the turnout and we look forward to another successful event this time!”

Tri-County will provide an electric demonstration on Friday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. in the rear parking lot near the cafeteria.

Community craftsmen will also be on hand to show their wares and skills.

There are also expected to be expanded food option this year.

The fair will begin with the annual Century Farms Banquet on Friday, Aug. 2. Rose Duncan Kelley will be recognized with the Fair Pioneer award and the 2019 fair will be dedicated to the memory of Dianne Martin.

Exhibits will be accepted from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday, Aug. 9 at the high school’s Ag Pavilion.

Children’s exhibits will include categories such as field crops, garden crops and home cookery. Adult categories include canning, gardening and arts and crafts.

In a slight change, most exhibits will be displayed in the high school gym this year.

The Fair welcomes entries from all ages, with a junior category for ages 4-third grade, youth exhibits for grades 4-12 and adult entries. Youth exhibitors must be members of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, and adult exhibitors must be a resident of Trousdale County or a member of a Trousdale County agricultural organization.

A complete list of categories and rules for each entry can be found online at TrousdaleCountyFair.com. Fair catalogs are available to the public at the UT Extension Office on Broadway.

The Sheep Show will be held Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the Ag Pavilion. Friday afternoon will feature the LEGO contest and Tea with the Queen, with the Cattle Show and Family Feud planned for Friday night.

The entry fee for Family Feud is $20 per team of five and this year, teams can choose to keep prize money or donate it to charity. To sign up for Family Feud, email Seth.Thurman@gmail.com or kathrnatwood@bellsouth.net.

Saturday will begin with the annual pancake breakfast held by the Lions Club from 7-9 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Other activities on Saturday will include carnival games, farm games, the Kiddie Tractor Pull, a greased pig contest and the homemade ice cream contest.

“Most of our farm games are open to children and adults,” Atwood said.

The chicken show and sale will also be held Saturday morning at the Ag Pavilion.

Saturday also includes with the Children/Youth Beauty Pageant at noon in the Eleanor Ford Theater. Boys from 0-24 months and girls from 0-age 10 can enter the pageant. The entry fee is $25 per contestant.

Admission to the Fair is free, although some individual events such as Family Feud and the Beauty Pageant will have admission costs. Children will also need to purchase tickets for games and rides.

For more information, visit TrousdaleCountyFair.com or check out the Trousdale County Fair’s page on Facebook.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.