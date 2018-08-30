Abandoned puppies fail to survive

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The newborn puppies found along Boat Dock Road last week did not survive the weekend, according to Donna McGregor, the owner of Dreamland Animal Sanctuary.

McGregor cared for the seven puppies for almost a week, feeding them by hand every few hours. She told The Vidette they began bleeding severely and not eating over the weekend, and eventually died one by one, with the last two having to be put down early Monday.

“I asked God, ‘Please just let one of them survive,’ ” McGregor said. “But they knew love in the time they were here and did not die alone.”

McGregor said she would offer a $150 cash reward with no questions asked to the owner of the mother dog, believed to be a border collie, if the owner would surrender the animal. McGregor believes the mother is in need of medical attention due to not being able to nurse her puppies.

“Even if they want to have a friend drop off the mother, that is fine,” McGregor told The Vidette. “I won’t ask questions; I just want to see that the mother is taken care of.”

McGregor can be reached at 615-374-2915, by visiting Dreamland’s Facebook page or by email at donnamctn@gmail.com.

