‘Adopt a Grandparent’ starts at Trousdale Senior Living Center

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale Senior Living Center is kicking off its “Adopt A Grandparent” program for the holidays.

“We just ask for people that want to adopt a grandparent. We give them a wish list from the resident, things they actually would like,” said Danita Morgan, activities coordinator for the center.

On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., adoptees can visit with their residents, deliver gifts and enjoy cookies, coffee and hot chocolate. Gifts are asked to be no more than $15 to $20.

“They get to spend time with the resident, get to know them,” Morgan added. “Then throughout the year, if they want to know about birthdays or other special days, they can visit, send a card, anything.

“It’s to get the community involved with the residents, to give them someone to talk to throughout the year.”

Trousdale Senior Living Center has been holding the “Adopt A Grandparent” event for several years and Morgan said the residents look forward to it each year.

“It lets people get to know us and our facility,” Morgan said. “We wish each of you a most blessed Thanksgiving filled with happiness, good health and blessings of memory making!”

For more information on the “Adopt A Grandparent” program, call the center at 615-374-9771.

