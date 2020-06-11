American Job Center opens location in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville has a new resource for those entering or re-entering the job market in its American Job Center.

Located at 204 E. McMurry Blvd. (between Piggly Wiggly and Walgreens), American Job Centers provide an integrated array of high-quality services so that workers, job seekers, and businesses can conveniently find the help they need under one roof in easy-to-reach locations.

Glenda West, who works at the American Job Center in Lebanon, and Tracie Eversole, manager of the Hartsville branch, were the guest speakers at Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting. The pair spoke on resources available to those looking for work.

“A lot of people don’t know what the American Job Center does,” West said. “We’re not unemployment; we do a lot of work helping people succeed and knocking barriers out of their way.”

According to the American Job Center’s website, services include assessment of skills, abilities, aptitudes and needs; assistance with Unemployment Insurance; access to employment services such as the states’ job board and labor market information; career counseling; job search and job placement assistance; and information on training, education and related supportive services such as day care and transportation.

To be eligible for services, applicants must be 18. But American Job Centers also assist those just coming out of high school and looking for a career.

“If you qualify, we can assist with tuition, books, tools… we also help youth,” West said. “They can get out of school and go to work making $30 an hour driving a truck. People who were making minimum wage… imagine what that’s doing for their family.”

Funding for American Job Centers comes through the state and federal governments via the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. A person may qualify for assistance through WIOA if they are unemployed, laid off from a job, a displaced homemaker, low income, eligible for or drawing unemployment benefits, a school dropout, receiving food stamps or TANF, or a pregnant or parenting teen.

Services at the Hartsville American Job Center are open to anyone, whether they live in Trousdale County or not. The center is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 615-680-3450.

“We are so thankful that we are able to help people and see people succeed,” West said. “We work hard at trying to qualify each and every person… We are going to do more things in the county to let people know we are available.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]