Anthony Funeral Home sold to Sellars of Lebanon

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

After 50 years of operation in Hartsville, Anthony Funeral Home now has new ownership in place.

Jimmy Anthony, whose father started the business in 1969, told The Vidette he has sold the name and the facility on Highway 25 to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

In addition to its Lebanon location, Sellars also owns facilities in Mt. Juliet, Gallatin, Lafayette and Hendersonville.

“I’m very proud that Jimmy and Sherry Anthony would be in consideration of our family purchasing their family business,” said owner Judd Sellars. “Not a lot of change is coming. It’ll be the same kind of service they’ve had for years.”

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!