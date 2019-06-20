BBQ Shack now open in downtown Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tucked away at the corner of White Oak Street and Broadway is Hartsville’s newest place to grab a bite to eat – the BBQ Shack.

Owner Dwight Cothron has moved his restaurant from its former location in Dixon Springs into downtown Hartsville and he is excited to be here.

“We’ve moved everything to Hartsville,” Cothron said. “I wanted to find more people and I think the volume will help more than anything.”

Cothron opened the BBQ Shack in October 2016 but said he had long wanted to be in Hartsville, where he calls home.

“I’ve cooked for my family and everyone said, ‘You should try to sell this,’ so I gave it a shot,” he said. “I was driving a truck and it got me home.”

Cothron built the ‘shack’ himself, built the smoker he uses and also built the fence around the new site.

The BBQ Shack opened on June 12 and the initial turnout was overwhelming. Cothron told The Vidette he did what would have been a week’s worth of business at the old site on his first day in Hartsville.

The menu features pulled pork, pork shoulder and side dishes, with ribs perhaps in the future plans according to Cothron. The site also has tables and umbrellas set up to allow customers to east in the shade on site.

Cothron also thanked his staff for all their assistance in getting the new location ready, and also thanked property owner Keith Roddy for allowing him to use the corner lot.

The BBQ Shack is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and can be reached at 615-552-8063.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.