Bill Lee, GOP candidate for governor, makes campaign stop in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Bill Lee, the Republican nominee to be Tennessee’s next governor, appeared in Hartsville on Thursday as part of his pledge to visit each of the state’s 95 counties before Election Day.

Lee, who faces Democrat Karl Dean for the right to succeed Bill Haslam as governor, spoke to a crowd of around 90 people in the pavilion at Hartsville City Park.

The GOP candidate was introduced by State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, who said, “We want a leader who sticks to his merits and tells us what’s he’s going to bring to the table for Tennessee.”

Lee told of how he made the decision to enter the political arena. The owner and chairman of Lee Company, an HVAC/plumbing service in Middle Tennessee, had never run for office before seeking the governorship.

“A couple of experiences led me to the decision to run,” said Lee, who has worked with outreach programs to inner-city children and in ministry to inmates nearing their release dates to transition to life outside prison. “I watched the life of a child transformed by the power of a good education… I watched the power of an effective re-entry program change men’s lives.”

“I’ve never been terribly engaged in politics, but I thought, ‘Maybe I can engage in my life in a greater way.’ ”

He also addressed a need to revitalize rural Tennessee, which has been one of the consistent themes of his campaign.

“Agriculture… is 13 percent of our economy and I believe it needs the right focus,” Lee said. “We have neglected vocational, technical and agricultural education in our school systems… I look forward to re-emphasizing that in high schools all across Tennessee.”

Lee addressed the TNReady tests, which have experienced multiple problems in recent years, saying, “The TNReady testing has been challenging and people haven’t been satisfied. We clearly need to make improvements, but in a way so that results are effective, reliable and useful for education to go forward.”

One of Gov. Haslam’s recommendations has been to extend the use of technology in classrooms through state spending. Lee would not commit to that plan, saying, “Until we see what that commitment is going to be, we can’t say if we’re ready to do that.”

Lee also touched on health care, one area he has been criticized in during the campaign. The GOP hopeful has not been willing to promote expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, while an effort Haslam made in 2016 failed in the legislature.

“We have a fundamentally broken system in health care. What we have to do first is fix… the rapidly escalating costs of health care. I want to fix the problem before we expand it. That’ll be my approach,” Lee said.

Lee said he viewed people as the answer to Tennessee’s problems, saying, “A governor can’t change the state. But a government that recognizes that we the people have the power to change our communities, that’s when leadership is effective.”

“Whether you live in this county, that county, downtown Nashville or all the way out in West Tennessee, people want a good job, a good school for their kid and a safe neighborhood,” Lee said. “That’s what I want to focus on as governor.”

Early voting continues through Nov. 1 and Election Day is Nov. 6.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.