Body of missing Westmoreland man found in Bethpage

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The body of a Westmoreland man missing since September was discovered Monday in a Bethpage field.

Anthony Driver, 36, had been missing since Sept. 5 and had last been seen around 2 a.m. at a cousin’s house in Westmoreland. No activity on his cell phone or his social media accounts had taken place since his disappearance.

Family members had offered a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to direct contact with Driver.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“On October 29, 2018, at approximately 12 noon, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office was notified that possible human skeletal remains were located in a thickly wooded area near Bryant Perry Road in Bethpage. Detectives responded to the scene and contacted the State of TN Medical Examiner’s Office for assistance with the recovery of the remains. The scene was assessed and secured overnight and recovery operations began on October 30 in the early morning hours. The Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the TN Highway Patrol, and the State Medical Examiner’s office are continuing this investigation. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information contact Major Tim Bailey with the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-442 1834.”

Janet Boles, Driver’s cousin, made a brief statement to The Vidette, saying, “Just let the police do their jobs and let the family grieve in peace at this time. Thanks to everyone who has prayed, shared the posts and supported the family.”

