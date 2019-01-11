Brad Waggoner leaving Trousdale County for Elbert County (GA) job

Trousdale County is apparently once again in the market for a head football coach.
According to the Elbert County (GA) School District, Brad Waggoner has accepted a position at Elbert County Comprehensive High School.
Waggoner just completed his second season at Trousdale County, finishing 11-4 and leading the Yellow Jackets to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl. He leaves Trousdale County with a 19-8 record in two seasons.
Neither the coach nor Elbert was not available for comment, but posts on the Elbert County School District’s website and Facebook page announced the move.
The post on the Elbert County website stated:
“The Elbert County School District is pleased to announce that Trousdale County High School (TN) Head Football Coach Brad Waggoner has been approved to become the new head football coach at Elbert County Comprehensive High School. The Board of Education held a called meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11 to act on the recommendation from Superintendent Chuck Bell.
For the past 21 years, Coach Waggoner has had notable experience at the high school and college levels. Most recently, as Head Coach/Athletic Director at Trousdale, he led the Yellow Jackets to the 2018 Class AA State Championship Game. Waggoner also served as the Associate Director of Player Personnel and Offensive Analyst for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from 2014-2017.
Coach Waggoner was raised in Fayetteville, Georgia and attended Landmark Christian High School. As a player, Waggoner was a linebacker at Georgia Tech and a two-year letterman at Liberty University.”
Sources told The Vidette that Waggoner would make $105,000 annually in the Elbert head coaching job. He was earning $65,431 in Trousdale County, including a coaching stipend, according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
The coach reportedly met with Yellow Jacket team members earlier in the week to inform them of the possibility he would leave.
Satterfield told The Vidette he had not yet received an official letter of resignation from Waggoner, but that the Trousdale position would be posted once that occurs.
