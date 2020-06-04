Branden Bellar makes non-partisan bid for circuit judge

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Branden Bellar has announced his intention to run as a non-partisan candidate for Circuit Court Judge for the 15th Judicial District.

Bellar currently serves as the county attorney for both Trousdale and Smith counties and as the city attorney for Red Boiling Springs.

Bellar told The Vidette he felt running as an independent showed the importance of a judge interpreting and following the laws without the outside influence of a party label.

“I’m not affiliated with a political party… They serve their purpose with it comes to legislative enactments and the executive branch policy,” Bellar said. “I do not feel that someone running under a political party can be as effective carrying out the judicial duties of being fair and impartial, simply because if you have someone from the opposite party in your courtroom… what’s the first thing they’re going to cry? Politics.

“We’ve never had that before in the 15th Judicial District. It’s always been independent across the board… I would rather have people look at me for my qualifications and my character versus what political party I belong to.”

Bellar will face Republican nominee Michael Collins of Carthage for the opportunity to replace Judge John Wootten, who retired in January.

A lifelong resident of Tennessee, Bellar touted his 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in both civil and criminal matters.

“I have tried an enormous amount of jury trials; I’ve argued cases in the Court of Appeals, the Court of Criminal Appeals and I’ve been fortunate enough to have cases before the Supreme Court of the State of Tennessee,” Bellar said. “I’ve got a good track record of mot of the areas of law that are adjudicated in the circuit court.”

Bellar and his wife, Kara, reside in Gordonsville. The couple has two sons and own/operate the firm Bellar & Bellar in Carthage. Bellar is a 1991 graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 1995 graduate of the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis.

Bellar said he would make the following commitments to the people of the 15th Judicial District if elected:

To require civility and maintain proper order in his Court;

To decide cases based on the sworn truth and evidence properly presented;

To fairly administer the law and show no partiality or favoritism to any;

To render justice with integrity and enforce the decisions made by the court; and

To fulfill the duties and the responsibilities of the office in an efficient and competent manner.

“I believe any public office involves a public trust,” Bellar said. “My experience, almost 25 years practicing law, I’ve been surrounded by the legal system all my life.”

Election Day will be Aug. 6. To learn more about Bellar’s campaign, visit brandenbellarforjudge.com.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports