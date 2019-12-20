Bridge work planned along Highway 231

By Ethan Steinquest, Lebanon Democrat

A $2.09 million bridge repair effort on U.S. 231 north of Lebanon was expected to start impacting traffic this week, with work projected to end by November 2020.

Bridges over Spring Creek and the Cumberland River will be repaired through the project, which aims to address structural deficiencies the Tennessee Department of Transportation found during routine inspections in 2016 and 2017.

“Beginning this week the bridge (over Spring Creek should) be down to one lane,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said. “Traffic will be controlled by a signal that is not to exceed a 2-minute red. Traffic will be switched halfway through the project but will still be down to one lane.”

Mid-State Construction Company was contracted for the project effective Nov. 14, and its bridge division contact, Nick Davis, confirmed last Wednesday that work is set to begin shortly.

Workers will remove and replace the beams, deck and parapet on both sides of the bridge over Spring Creek, along with partial depth repairs to the substructure. The same contract includes work on the bridge over the Cumberland River, which is expected to begin affecting traffic within the next few months.

“Starting in early 2020 traffic will be moved to the far shoulder while maintaining travel in both directions,” Schulte said. “Traffic will be switched halfway through the job to the other side.”

Repairs slated for the bridge over the Cumberland River include work on the support structure, including the backwalls, expansion joints and bearing pads for the beams. Workers will also remove and replace parts of the approach slab, which connects the bridge to pavement.