By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County now has school resource officers (SROs) at all three of the district’s schools, and Joseph Buehler is serving in that capacity at Jim Satterfield Middle School.

Buehler has been with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department since February 2017 and previously worked in White County and Wilson County prior to coming to Hartsville, he told The Vidette.

“I’ve been in law enforcement since 2006; started as a corrections deputy in Wilson County,” Buehler said. “In 2011, I put myself through the police academy at Walters State, went to White County and worked there.”

Buehler is a 1998 graduate of Lebanon High School and said he always wanted to come back nearer to his hometown.

“I always wanted to work closer to home and had put in here three times but no one was leaving,” Buehler said. “(Sheriff) Ray (Russell) called me up and asked if I was still interested. I said ‘Definitely!’ ”

Buehler said law enforcement is what he always wanted to do and he enjoys the opportunity being an SRO gives him to be a positive role model to children and steer them away from crime at an earlier age.

He said being a patrol deputy is important but that “you do your job and you see the same people getting in trouble over and over.”

“I’ve got two (kids) of my own; an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old,” he said. “Getting to know kids, be a mentor to them, we make an effect and keep them from going down the wrong path.”

Buehler added that he loves being in Hartsville, saying, “The people are a lot nicer. I love this town and it’s awesome.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.