Business is blossoming at G&L Garden Center

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tucked away on the side of Highway 25 near Broadway is one of Hartsville’s better-kept secrets – the G&L Garden Center.

Owned by Joe Slough nearly six years, G&L has been in operation considerably longer than that. The business is, in fact, named for former owners Pam Gregory and Angie Langford, who ran the center for several years before selling.

“It’s been a pretty smooth transition; everything’s worked well coming into town,” said Joe Slough.

Joe Slough has been in the garden business for 15 years, having started in a center in Raleigh, N.C. He also worked in Charleston, S.C., for three years before returning to Nashville and eventually making his way to Hartsville.

