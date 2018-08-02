Candice Hall elected as Trousdale County Register of Deeds

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Candice Hall cruised to an easy win Thursday evening in the race for Trousdale County Register of Deeds, claiming the office with 64 percent of the vote.

It was the first contested race for that position since 1978, after Mary Holder held office for 38 years before retiring in 2016.

Leah Verville was appointed by the County Commission to fill the remainder of the term and was seeking election to a full four-year term.

Hall received 1,441 votes (63.79 percent) to 818 for Verville (36.21 percent).

“It feels good. I’m still like, ‘Did it really happen?’ ” Hall said. “Thank you for the support of the people who voted for me. I want to thank God, everybody!”

Hall, who currently works as a deputy in the county clerk’s office, will take office as of Sept. 1.

Verville thanked her supporters and congratulated Hall via Facebook, saying, “I would like to thank all of the people who have so generously and wholeheartedly supported me in my campaign to keep the Register of Deeds office. Congratulations to the new Register of Deeds of Trousdale County.”

The County Commission will look dramatically different, featuring 10 new faces who were not there four years ago.

Results were as follows: (* – new)

District 1 – David Nollner 136 votes, Ken Buckmaster* 123;

District 2 – Landon Gulley* 161, Shane Burton 130, Carla Jean Ferraro 59;

District 3 – Jerry Ford 186, Gary Walsh* 141;

District 4 – Bubba Gregory 155, Grace Thomas* 92;

District 5 – Linda Sue Johnson 155, Coy Dickey* 96;

District 6 – Amber Russell* 126, Richard Harsh 121;

District 7 – Gary Claridy 101, Dwight Jewell* 92;

District 8 – Bill Fergusson 113, Steve Whittaker 100, Brian Crook 91, Paul Knudsen 66;

District 9 – Richard Johnson 138, Rachel Jones* 93, Alex Seaborne 68;

District 10 – Beverly Atwood* 156, Mary Ann Baker* 134, Wayne Brown 95.

Walsh, Russell and Jones currently serve as commissioners but were appointed due to resignations. Each was up for election for the first time.

In other uncontested races, Ray Russell was re-elected as sheriff, along with Rita Crowder (County Clerk), Kim Taylor (Circuit Court Clerk), Cindy Carman (Trustee) and School Board members Johnny Kerr, Regina Waller and Anthony Crook.

In state races, Bill Lee claimed the Republican nomination for governor, claiming 36 percent of the vote in a four-person race. Randy Boyd had 22 percent, Diane Black 22 percent and Beth Harwell 15 percent. Those numbers were with 92 percent of the vote counted statewide.

Trousdale County also backed Lee, giving him 41.5 percent of the vote locally to 25.22 percent for Black, who gave up her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to run for governor. Lee will face Democrat Karl Dean, an overwhelming winner in his primary, in the November general election.

John Rose won the Republican nod for the Sixth District seat in Congress and also won locally with 41.8 percent of the Trousdale vote. He will face Democrat Dawn Barlow, who took 54,9 percent of the district vote and 57.9 percent in Trousdale County.

Phil Bredesen and Marsha Blackburn cruised to easy wins in their primaries and will meet for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.