Car show, cake walk to be held Saturday at Fair

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two fundraisers for local charitable programs will be held Saturday as part of the Trousdale County Fair.

The fourth annual Car, Truck, Bike Show & Swap Meet will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in the parking lot at Trousdale County High School. Also, the annual Christmas For Kids cakewalk will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium.

Organizers anticipate this being the biggest car show yet, with as many as 150 cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors potentially on display. The entry fee to show a car is $15 and booth spaces are available for $20. There is no fee to come see the cars on display.

“We are striving to deliver the premier car show in the region in order to benefit a great cause,” said Wayne Andrews, one of the car show organizers.

Bryan King, who runs a custom automotive restoration business in Trousdale County, has donated a number of custom panels to be auctioned off Saturday. There will also be a 50/50 cash drawing and other door prizes.

All proceeds from Saturday’s car show benefit the Backpack Program, which provides meals to underprivileged children in Trousdale County.

For more information on the car show, call Seed Morton at 615-374-9419 or King at 615-454-8301.

The Christmas For Kids cakewalk is a part of the fair for the second straight year. Last year’s walk raised nearly $2,500 for Christmas For Kids, which has helped the needy in Trousdale County for over 30 years. Last year, Christmas For Kids helped over 170 children have a better holiday season.

The Trousdale County Rescue Squad and Hartsville Rotary Club are teaming to organize and operate the cakewalk. Each walk is only 25 cents.

Organizers hope that moving the cakewalk indoors will help boost attendance as neither rain nor the summer heat will be a factor.

“We’re excited about the annual cake walk and the opportunity to help such an incredible program as Christmas For Kids,” said Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “We hope as many people as possible will come out and show their support by participating!”

The Rescue Squad and Rotary Club are also seeking donations of cakes, cookies, pies and other baked goods for Saturday’s cakewalk. Anyone interested in donating can contact the Rescue Squad at 615-374-9503 or Gregory at 615-450-5756.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.