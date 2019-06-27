Celebrate July 4 – Hartsville style!

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The first week of July is full of great activities in Hartsville! We hope you’ll make plans to spend the Fourth of July in your hometown.

Thursday, July 4 kicks off with a parade at 4 p.m., followed immediately by the Music in the Park celebration. This event is FREE and open to the public. There will be plenty of great food, vendors, activities and fun for everyone. We’re working hard to bring great food options this year including catfish, barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, Italian Ice and much, much more!

Bring your lawn chairs and your umbrella (a good idea – rain or shine!), get comfy and spend an afternoon enjoying great local music from Dustin Spears, local band SuperSport, and of course, the Community Band with their patriotic tribute and kickoff to the fireworks.

Many of your popular events and vendors from last year will be back. Free watermelon and the watermelon eating contest, head-in-the-hole boards painted by John and Lynn Oliver celebrating our local history, the Band Boosters cake walk and raffle featuring some amazing items, and, of course, the fireworks display.

The Chamber is once again sponsoring Dunking for Drumsticks. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., you will have a chance to dunk Superintendent of Schools Clint Satterfield, and new this year, Warden Russell Washburn from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. All proceeds from the dunk tank will be go toward the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal, the free Thanksgiving meal that is open to anyone who lives and works in Trousdale County.

Music in the Park is sponsored by the TCHS Band Boosters and the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce. If you’d like to be in the parade, please contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054. For vendor information, contact Natalie Knudsen at 615-374-9243 or hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.

Also on Tuesday, July 2, we will hold our monthly Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Join us as we hear from Senator Ferrell Haile on developments and pending legislation at the State Capitol and how it affects Trousdale County. Sen. Haile has been representing Trousdale County since 2010 and is first vice-chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, and is also a member of the Senate Education Committee; Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee; and Senate Rules Committee. Bring your questions and concerns for Sen. Haile.

The meeting will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 2, at the Community Center, 301 E. Main St. The meeting is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to attend. Lunch is available for $10 but you can attend without purchasing lunch. Catered by Piggly Wiggly, the menu includes fried chicken, potatoes, Caesar salad, roll, dessert and beverage.

Please bring your community announcements to share, join in networking with businesses and individuals and learn about what’s ahead for our county and state.