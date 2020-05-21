Chamber of Commerce starts ‘Yard of Month’ contest

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is launching a “Hartsville Yard of the Month” award to recognize the hard work and pride exhibited by residents who maintain and beautify their yard.

“The award is intended to inspire others to take pride in their yard and to improve the overall quality of life in Hartsville,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen. “You hear about the properties that aren’t kept up; we want to promote the ones that are.”

Monthly winners will receive a $25 gift certificate, a posting on the Chamber’s Facebook page and a “Yard of the Month” sign to display. Winners will also be recognized at the monthly Chamber of Commerce meetings and will receive a free lunch.

Homeowners can submit entries by calling 615-374-9243 and leaving a message. Also, homeowners may nominate their own property. Entries must be submitted by the 25th of the month and will be judged on the last day of the month.

The contest begins June 1 and the rules are as follows:

Properties may win once every six months;

July, October, November and December will be judged on themed decorations;

Properties should be well-groomed properties with grass mowed;

Properties should be attractive and pleasing to the eye;

Buildings, fences, porches and patios on the property must be in good repair;

Properties must be free of litter, junk and debris;

Properties must have no appliances or indoor furniture on porches or patios;

Properties must be free of junked or inoperable vehicles;

Properties must have no parking on the lawn;

Properties must have house number displayed attractively;

Properties that utilize a lawn care service are eligible.

“It was an idea by our Improving Our Community’s Appearance group,” Knudsen said. “It’s just the front yard, not the back.”

The Chamber is also promoting sponsorships for the contest and already has commitments from Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank and G&L Garden Center. Any business interested in sponsoring can contact the Chamber at 615-374-9243.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports