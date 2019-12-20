Chamber thanks Hartsville for help with Christmas celebration

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

I’d like to thank all of the volunteers who helped make the Three Days of Christmas such a success. These events would not take place without the generous time and helping hands of each and every one of you.

The annual Christmas Parade was one of the largest on record. Thanks to everyone who participated and for their attention to safety! A special appreciation goes to Rachael Petty for all of her hard work. Your parade wouldn’t happen without her efforts.

Please note that our Community Chamber of Commerce meetings are being moved to the second Tuesday of the month beginning in January 2020. So mark your calendars for Tuesday, Jan. 14 at noon in the Community Center.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone who works to make our community one of the nicest places to live in Middle Tennessee.