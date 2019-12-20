Chamber thanks Hartsville for help with Christmas celebration

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce
Chris Gregory / Hartsville Vidette
The Trousdale County school system’s ‘Books & Bites’ mobile library/cafeteria bus won Grand Prize honors in Saturday’s Hartsville Christmas Parade. Other winning entries were: Best Themed – McDonald’s; Best Horse Entry – Charlie Beth Wright, Miss Trousdale Elementary; Best Kids’ Entry – Michelle Mahan; Best Business – Wilson Bank & Trust; Best Church – Hartsville Church of God; Best Organization – Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy; Best Pet Entry – Community Pregnancy Center; Best Motorcycle/ATV – Pookum Burnley; Best Tractor – Catesa Farms; Best Truck – Wayne Knight, Tow Mater; Best Car – Chuck Williams, 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang. Saturday’s parade had over 200 entries and may have been the largest Christmas parade ever in Hartsville.
I’d like to thank all of the volunteers who helped make the Three Days of Christmas such a success. These events would not take place without the generous time and helping hands of each and every one of you.
The annual Christmas Parade was one of the largest on record. Thanks to everyone who participated and for their attention to safety! A special appreciation goes to Rachael Petty for all of her hard work. Your parade wouldn’t happen without her efforts.
Please note that our Community Chamber of Commerce meetings are being moved to the second Tuesday of the month beginning in January 2020. So mark your calendars for Tuesday, Jan. 14 at noon in the Community Center.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone who works to make our community one of the nicest places to live in Middle Tennessee.