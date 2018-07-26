Christmas For Kids Cake Walk to be held Aug. 4

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The annual Christmas For Kids Cake Walk will be held this year in conjunction with the Trousdale County Fair.

The annual event, organized by the Trousdale County Rescue Squad and the Hartsville Rotary Club, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Trousdale County High School. If it rains, the event will move to the indoor practice facility.

Volunteers will begin serving hot dogs and hamburgers at 6 p.m. and the cake walk itself will start at 7 p.m. The cost is a quarter per walk.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Christmas For Kids, which has been helping children in need for almost 40 years. The Hartsville Rotary Club also assists with Christmas For Kids, which served over 170 children in the community in 2017.

Donations for the cake walk or to Christmas For Kids will be accepted all day Saturday and will be greatly appreciated. For more information, contact the Rescue Squad at 615-374-9503, Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or Jim Falco at 615-680-2444.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.