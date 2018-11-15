Christmas Shopping Boutique returns to Hartsville next weekend

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

One of Hartsville’s top shopping events returns next weekend with the seventh annual Christmas Shopping Boutique.

On Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., shoppers can browse through over 50 vendors at Trousdale County High School to find the perfect Christmas present for that special someone on their list.

“We grow more every year,” said said Lisa Blair, who organizes the Hartsville Christmas Shopping Boutique. “We will have 50 vendors – from homemade crafts and décor to a variety of direct-sales businesses. Also, lunch will be served as a fundraiser for the Honduras Mission Team!”

The event is part of Small Business Saturday, a nationwide push to help local businesses.

“Small Business Saturday was created to help small business owners across the country kick off the shopping season in a big way. Join us by shopping local with direct sales companies, crafters, boutiques and local businesses!” Blair added.

Santa Claus will also be on hand from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to meet children and get a jump-start on filling their Christmas wish lists.

The Fred A. Vaught Library will also host a Christmas Storytime during the event.

Hourly door prizes will be given away and the first 100 guests will receive a swag bag with various goodies.

The most recent list had the following vendors set to attend:

Young Living Essential Oils;

Signature Homestyles;

KB’s Monogrammed Gifts;

Style Dots;

Maggie’s Madness;

Hawkins Branch Handmades;

Lilla Rose;

Paparazzi;

Thirty-One Gifts;

S&S Boutique;

Creations From TN;

Scentsy;

Sew Crochet Crazy;

Lipsense;

Pink Zebra;

Perfectly Posh;

Plunder;

Agnes & Dora;

Mary Kay;

Southern Hope Boutique;

Rodan & Fields;

Bejewled;

Damsel In Defense;

Sleek & Chic Boutique;

Origami Owl;

Color Street;

L&T Farmhouse Crafts;

Various Crafters;

Victorian Christmas Spiders;

Stephy Jo’s Bakery;

Crazy Crafts by Chy;

Creatively Done For You;

Poppyseed Marketplace;

Arbonne;

Mynutra;

DRM Creations;

My Place Quilt Shop & Lamp Repair;

Double Z Honey;

Trousdale County Band Boosters;

2 Sisters Fudge.

For more information on the event, follow Hartsville Christmas Shopping Boutique on Facebook.