Cinco de Mayo party planned for downtown Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The owners of La Hispana Costenita Hispanic Market are planning a Sunday block party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in downtown Hartsville.

Amber and Erick Reyes plan to have vendors, food and music outside the store, located on Foxall Street behind the courthouse. Court Street will be blocked off to Foxall and Foxall will be closed off to River Street for the festival.

“We’ve talked to a bunch of different vendors; we’ll be open and cooking,” Amber Reyes said. “We’ll have music out here, face painting and more!”

The festival will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican Army’s victory over French forces in an 1862 battle, but in America has become more of a celebration of Mexican-American culture.

“We’ve got a lot of people who are really interested,” Reyes said. “Hopefully we’re going to have a really fun day!”

Anyone interested in participating or who wants more information can call 615-680-8043.

