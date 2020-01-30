Commissioners give initial OK to address display law

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County commissioners approved on first reading Monday evening an ordinance to require Trousdale County residents to clearly display their addresses.

READ THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE HERE: Address.Ordinance

The proposal is designed to make it easier for first responders to locate an address and passed by a 14-6 margin. Commissioners Beverly Atwood, Mary Ann Baker, Bubba Gregory, Linda Sue Johnson, Richard Johnson and Steve Whittaker cast the ‘no’ votes.

The measure will have a public hearing at February’s Commission meeting and must pass a second reading before becoming law. It also has a 180-day grace period once passed.

Violations could be fined up to $50 per day.

Commissioners also passed on first reading a ordinance to define the duties and responsibilities of the Water Board, and two rezoning measures on Highway 231N and Mockingbird Lane.

Three resolutions also received the Commission’s approval Monday. One supports Trousdale County’s application for the Tennessee Downtowns program, the second transfers a dump truck from the Highway Department to Solid Waste and the third adopts a county budget law that will put county government in line with state guidelines with regards to the timeframe of setting up the yearly budget.

Six budget amendments were passed, four of which were internal transfers of funds already allocated:

$353 from general fund balance for increased dues to the Greater Nashville Regional Council;

$38,000 from the Ambulance Service’s fund balance for a truck purchase;

$12,626.45 in Tobacco Grant funding;

$750 in economic development staff development;

$4,450 in equipment for the Rescue Squad;

$12,100 in a UTrust Grant for the school system; and

$644,572 for the ongoing Streetscape project on Main Street. Those monies will be reimbursable to the county once the project is complete.

Five appointments were confirmed, with Alexander Dix, Gary Claridy and Linda Carey reappointed to the Agricultural Board, Betty Payne named to the Housing Authority Board and Dennis Foster named to the Planning Commission.

Four notaries were approved: Carl Matthew Carman, Marshall E. White, Jr., Rachel Steele and Sheila Everett.

The County Commission will next meet on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]