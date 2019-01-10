Community Help Center reopens at new location

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Community Help Center is open for business at its new location.

The thrift store opened Tuesday after moving from its old location on Main Street to its new home at 120A McMurry Blvd., the former home of Razors Barbershop.

The old location had closed in mid-December to allow time for the move.

The food pantry, which serves around 160 people each month, held a soft opening on Jan. 3. While numbers were down somewhat, store manager Tawana Flatt attributed that to customers needing to get used to the new facility.

Flatt thanked the Sheriff’s Department and inmate crews who helped move items between locations.

Store hours will remain the same at the new site: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.