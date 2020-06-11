Community Pregnancy Center plans fundraiser yard sale

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center will hold a fundraising yard sale on Saturday, June 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to help support the center’s operations.

Located at 783 E. McMurry Blvd., the Community Pregnancy Center offers services such as free pregnancy tests, peer counseling, prenatal education, life skills classes and parenting classes. All services provided by the pregnancy center are free to clients.

The center also has a fully stocked baby boutique with diapers, clothing and much more – all donated by members of the community. Clients can obtain ‘points’ to be used in the boutique by participating in various classes.

Volunteers and other members of the community have donated items for Saturday’s yard sale and there will be something for everyone.

“It’s a wonderful outpouring of generosity from the community,” CPC Director Peg Shonebarger said, while adding that everything will be half-price from 3-4 p.m.

The CPC is also planning its Baby Bottle fundraiser, in which participating churches and businesses can obtain empty baby bottles and return them filled with coins or cash. Normally that event would have run from Mother’s Day through Father’s Day, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.

“We’re contacting church liaisons to see who’s open. As soon as it seems like most are up and running, we’re going to do the baby bottles,” Shonebarger said.

The Pregnancy Center has also rescheduled its annual banquet to Monday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Creekside Fellowship Church in Castalian Springs. That event had been scheduled for April but was also postponed because of COVID-19.

For more information on the Community Pregnancy Center, call 615-680-8026.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]