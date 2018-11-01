Community Pregnancy Center to hold chili cook-off, fall festival

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center will be holding its second annual Chili Cook-off and Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Hartsville City Park.

From noon-3 p.m., attendees can sample chili and enjoy live music, a live auction, cake walk, children’s games and more.

The event is a fundraiser for the Community Pregnancy Center, which offers pro-life counseling, parental classes, pregnancy testing and other services to its clients. The center also works to provide help to expectant mothers through donated items such as clothes, diapers, car seats and more.

“We’re excited!” said Peg Shonebarger, the center’s director. “We have music, an auction, a children’s zone with games and face painting, concessions and more!

“The chili competition is free to enter and the best chili will win a prize!”

A baked goods sale and craft sale will also take place.

“We’re expanding a little bit from last year,” Shonebarger said. “Last year, people wanted dessert, so this year we have baked goods too!”

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Community Pregnancy Center, which has been open since summer 2017 at 783 E. McMurry Blvd.

ECHO Power Engineering will be sponsoring the event. For more information, contact the CPC at 615-680-8026.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.