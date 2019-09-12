Convenience Center to offer hazardous waste drop-off date

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Trousdale County on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off location is: Trousdale County Convenience Center, 600 Industrial Park Dr., Hartsville, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The local contact is Cliff Sallee at 615-374-9574.

