County working to clean up animal shelter

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

After taking control of the county’s animal shelter back from the sheriff’s office, Trousdale County’s Public Works Department has been working to upgrade and repair the facility on Industrial Park Drive.

Public Works Director Cliff Sallee invited The Vidette to tour the shelter last week to see what had been done and what still remains to do.

“There were five-gallon buckets of oil stacked, rat feces, just a mess,” Sallee said. “We’ve cleaned this up and come a long way.”

Crews have repainted the ceiling of the shelter, replaced the lighting, rebuilt storage shelves and cleaned out the interior of the shelter. They have also laid traps to catch mice and have trimmed back trees and other growth to provide better access to the shelter.

The doors to the various kennels have been repaired, as many of the hinges had become rusted and worn. Crews have cleaned out the drainage system, which in some instances had backed up and caused standing water in the facility.

“A lot of those doors were just hanging off,” Sallee said. “The drains, we had beef hooves, tennis balls, all kinds of toys in them. When we came in, you couldn’t draw a breath.”

According to Sallee, filing cabinets contained rat nests and were in bad shape. A sink has also been repaired, which will allow for dogs to be bathed as needed.

In addition, the refrigerator contained medicines dating back to 2015, according to Sallee. Some canned food was unlabeled and had to be thrown out as well.

Sallee said the county had spent around $800 in materials to repair the shelter.

“I think it’s a lot better now,” Sallee said.

