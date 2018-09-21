By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An employee at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was found dead Friday afternoon at the Kingâ€™s Court Apartments.

Jeremy Hutchinson, 42, of Hartsville, was discovered in his upstairs apartment shortly after 2 p.m. by officers from the Trousdale County Sheriffâ€™s Department.

Neighbors told The Vidette they had last seen Hutchinson late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. They phoned authorities Friday after noticing a foul odor coming from his apartment.

Hutchinson was reportedly employed as a vocational teacher at TTCC. Sources told The Vidette he had been placed on administrative leave with pay late last week.

The body was collected by the medical examinerâ€™s office, which will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Ray Russell said there was no indication of foul play but that his office would continue to investigate.

