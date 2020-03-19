Deputy Clint Friar returns to Trousdale sheriff’s office

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department has welcomed Deputy Clint Friar back 10 months after being seriously injured while on duty.

Friar was struck by a vehicle on May 28, 2019, while stopped to render assistance along Highway 25. The deputy suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

“Messed up both knees, concussion, 14 stitches in one arm,” Friar told The Vidette. “The knees have been the most problem. I dislocated them, tore up everything in the right knee and tore the ACL and MCL in the left knee.”

Friar worked relentlessly to return to the job he loves, enduring six hours of physical therapy per week during his recovery. But he said he never gave up hope of being able to resume his law enforcement career.

“For the most part, I knew I was coming back, especially with the support of everybody in the community. That’s the biggest thing,” he said.

Friar resumed full-time duty on March 7 and had been on light duty for nearly a month before that.

Friar said he and his family were grateful for the support they have been shown during his recovery. Multiple benefits were held to help pay insurance costs and medical bills, including a softball tournament and silent auction.

“My wife and I have had people calling us, praying for us, donations, that kind of stuff,” he said. “The community’s been great. It made it easier to come back.”

